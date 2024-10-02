Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.65

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 746705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.