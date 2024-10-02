Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560,400.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.37.
Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.
