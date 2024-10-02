Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Shares Down 4%

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 2,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Pixie Dust Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.