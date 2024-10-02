Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.24

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 12824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 173,172 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

