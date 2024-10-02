Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.
Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 6,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $237.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.68.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 32.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
