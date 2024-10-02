Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Conduent were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Conduent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conduent by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Conduent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $801.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

