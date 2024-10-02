Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys 4,498 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 691,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,404 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

