Point72 DIFC Ltd Cuts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,281,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

