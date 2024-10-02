Point72 DIFC Ltd Grows Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.2 %

HMN opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

