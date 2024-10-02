Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $107,000 Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 257.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHUY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHUY

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.