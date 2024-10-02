Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after buying an additional 171,775 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Scholastic by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 45.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $41.79.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Scholastic

Scholastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.