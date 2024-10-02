Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $153,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.6% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIV opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

