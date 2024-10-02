Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $153,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 67.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,203 shares of company stock worth $1,311,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.