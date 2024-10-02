Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $154,000 in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,570 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $17,435,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,923 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

