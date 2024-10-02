Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $157,000 Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the first quarter valued at $5,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.5 %

LLYVK opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591.

Liberty Live Group Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

