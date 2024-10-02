Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,950 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $108.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

