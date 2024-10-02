Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sykon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 94.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

CATX stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CATX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

View Our Latest Report on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.