Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after acquiring an additional 302,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.