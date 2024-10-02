Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,954 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock worth $135,316 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

NYSE DV opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

