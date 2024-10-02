Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 698 ($9.34). Approximately 119,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 121,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 696 ($9.31).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.04) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Pollen Street Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £434.30 million, a P/E ratio of 997.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 699.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 693.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

