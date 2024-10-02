PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 294.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PolyPid Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.