Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $15.26. Prada shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.
Prada Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.
About Prada
Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.
