Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares trading hands.
Premaitha Health Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.10.
Premaitha Health Company Profile
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
