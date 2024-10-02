Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRME. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

PRME stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

