Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Primo Water worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Primo Water by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Primo Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Primo Water by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.