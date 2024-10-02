Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,435. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

