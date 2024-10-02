Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PGZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,435. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
