Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 241,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

