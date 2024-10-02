Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $564.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $574.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

