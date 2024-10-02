Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CARR opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

