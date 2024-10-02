Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Independent Bank worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

