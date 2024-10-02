Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $37.78 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,010 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $37,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

