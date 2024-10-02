Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 2,540 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

