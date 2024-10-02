Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 713 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.15.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,590. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

