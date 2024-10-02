Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Diageo by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

