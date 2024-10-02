Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $77,099.04 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,073,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $50,200.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

On Monday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $37,970.95.

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $4,383.75.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. 7,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

