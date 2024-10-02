Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys 28,305 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.81. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

