Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.08

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.08 and traded as high as $31.95. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 42,466 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDEX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

