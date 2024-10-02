Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $17.54

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $16.37. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 4,945 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.