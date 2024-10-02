Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $17.54

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $16.37. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 4,945 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
