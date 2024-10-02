Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Purepoint Uranium Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.