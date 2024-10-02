Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.27

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.27 and traded as high as C$27.54. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$27.54, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.27.
About Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF
Telesta Therapeutics Inc is a human therapeutics company. The Company is a biotechnology company, which is focused on the licensing/acquisition and development of transformational therapeutics for the treatment of human diseases, such as cancer, immune diseases and targeted rare diseases. The Company focuses on developing drug candidate, Mycobacterium phlei cell wall-nucleic acid complex (MCNA) for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.