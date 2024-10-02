Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 198,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.61.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.