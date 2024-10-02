Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 1.1%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 24,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 24,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $262.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,360,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,905 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 112.51% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $204,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

