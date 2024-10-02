PVH (NYSE:PVH) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.87.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.