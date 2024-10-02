PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $97.64

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.64, but opened at $95.52. PVH shares last traded at $95.96, with a volume of 40,173 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

PVH Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

