Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Decreased by Analyst

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $28.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $317.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.94 and its 200-day moving average is $272.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,754,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,754,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

