Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Issued By Raymond James

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.70 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE BDI opened at C$9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The stock has a market cap of C$578.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.79. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$10.27.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$199,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,215,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Stories

