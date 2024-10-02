Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2026 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.