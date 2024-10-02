Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

QUAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE QUAD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,612. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $250.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.