Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.63

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.50. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 290 shares.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

