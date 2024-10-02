Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after buying an additional 186,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $296.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $306.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.05.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

